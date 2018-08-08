Fans given chance to meet and quiz Frickley manager and players

Frickley Athletic are holding a manager and players question and answer session next Wednesday (August 15) in the Bigfellas Bar at the Westfield Lane ground.

It will take place from 7pm to 9pm and as the Blues prepare for the new season this will give supporters a great chance to come and meet the manager, Spencer Fearn, who will be joined by club captain Gavin Allott and new signing Jamie McGuire.

Fans will have an opportunity to ask the questions they like ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday week in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division. All are welcome to attend.