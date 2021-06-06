Famous old boy Martyn Woolford returns to Frickley Athletic

Martyn Woolford in action against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Martyn Woolford was outstanding for the Blues as a young winger back in 2005-06 and is on his way back to Westfield Lane for the 2021-22 campaign after making more than 400 appearances in the Football League.

After starting out at Glasshoughton Welfare, the Castleford footballer caught the attention of Football League clubs while making 44 appearances for Frickley, scoring 13 goals.

Woolford signed for York City in 2006 and went on to enjoy spells higher in the Football League with Scunthorpe United, Bristol City, Millwall and Sheffield United.

Later in his career he played for Fleetwood Town, Grimsby Town and into non-league with Hyde United and Boston United before the intended return to Frickley now.

Woolford joins another former Football League player and recent signing in Lee Frecklington at Westfield Lane for the next campaign.

Frickley, meanwhile, have announced their pre-season fixtures, beginning with a game at Skegness Town on Saturday, July 3 (1pm kick-off).

They then face Grimsby Borough away the following Saturday (3pm) and travel to Winterton Rangers on Wednesday July 14 (7.45pm).

The first home game is against a Rotherham United XI on Saturday, July 17 (3pm).

An away game follows at Barton Town on Saturday, July 24 (3pm) before the pre-season concludes at Carlton Town on August 7.