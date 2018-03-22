England under 19s goalkeeper joins Frickley on loan from Bolton

Frickley Athletic have received help from Championship club Bolton Wanderers to solve their goalkeeping problems.

Highly regarded six foot four keeper Jake Turner has arrived from Bolton Wanderers after Frickley secured a deal to have the player on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Frickley turned to Turner with their regular keeper Sebastian Malkowski out with a long term ACL injury and their short term replacement, Hugo Warhurst, who they took on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, likely to be unavailable for several games.

Turner, who is one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in the country, is part of the England under 19 set up and Frickley manager Spencer Fearn is delighted to have him on board.

He said: “In Jake we have another outstanding goalkeeper and we are extremely thankful to Phil Parkinson at Bolton Wanderers for allowing the move to get Jake more first team experience. It’s fantastic news for our club.

“Hugo has been excellent for us since he joined. However, he will be on trial over the next weeks with other clubs as he looks to secure a professional deal. “So, we will not know week to week if he is available and we need to ensure we have an excellent keeper in the sticks, so this is a great move for us.”

Bolton were reported to have put a £4 million price tag on the head of their 18-year-old starlet earlier this year when there was interest from big boys Manchester United and Everton.

Turner, meanwhile, had an eventful debut for Frickley in their 5-3 home win over Lincoln United last Saturday when the game had to be stopped twice to sweep snow off the pitch and a strong wind made it difficult.

It was not the easiest of matches to come in for, but the young keeper could not be blamed for any of the goals and his new manager was pleased with his display.

After the game Fearn said: “The first few minutes there was a bit of bad back pass to him and he’s scuffed it a bit, but he then made some superb saves. He was very good

“It’s very different to what he’s used to – playing non-league after playing with Bolton under 23s and being with the England camp, training at St George’s. It’s a bit of a culture shock, but he’s a great character as well and that’s one thing that’s really important to us as well.

“When we were speaking to Bolton and the man who represents him they said he’s a really good bloke, which is important, and he’s just fitted in straight away.”