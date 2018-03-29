Dugdale is spot on as Frickley win through to cup semi-final

Holders Frickley Athletic progressed to another Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup semi-final when they beat NCE League club Swallownest on Tuesday night.

A 2-1 victory in the much delayed away quarter-final gives the Blues a chance of revenge on Shaw Lane as they now take on the Barnsley side who beat them in last year’s final.

The date of the semi-final is yet to be decided, but it will take place at Shaw Lane’s ground with Penistone Church awaiting the winners in the final.

It was initially a struggle for Frickley at Swallownest, although they were in little danger defensively in a first half that ended goalless.

The Blues broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half when top scorer Jacob Hazel beat the home keeper with a volley from 20 yards out to take his tally up to 38 goals in all competitions this season.

Swallownest equalised out of the blue five minutes later through Nathan Morritt and the tie was in the balance until Frickley were awarded a penalty for handball in the last minute and Tom Dugdale sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Frickley manager Spencer Fearn had sympathy for Swallownest with the winning penalty a contentious decision.

He said: “It’s unfair on them that there was a winner after 90 minutes. The penalty was probably a bit debatable, but we’ve had them given us against us so we will take it.

“Full credit to Swallownest, they’ve had a right go at us and it’s been a good test for some of our lads.

“They won’t have played in a game like that, it was real blood and guts and they were putting big challenges in.

“But we’ve kept going, the players showed a great spirit. We were a little bit depleted, but we still put a strong side out.

“We’ve won the game, it’s not been pretty, but we’re through to the semi-finals.”