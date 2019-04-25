Double success clinches Hemsworth MW’s highest-ever league finish

Hemsworth MW secured their highest-ever league finish and kept their hopes of a top three place alive when they won 1-0 at Yorkshire Amateur thanks to a late Adam Knight goal on Tuesday night.

Whatever happens in their last game this Saturday Wayne Benn’s men cannot finish lower than fifth, which is one place higher than they ended last season.

They were made to battle for their latest three points by an Ammas side one place above them in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division table.

There was little to choose between the teams as their positions in the table suggested, but with the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw Knight came up with a winning goal in the 86th minute.

Hemsworth were also in winning form with a solid display at home to Hall Road Rangers last Saturday.

The game will not live long in the memory in a season when there have been many highlights for Wells, but they had control from the 22nd minute when Nash Connolly pounced on a loose ball to slot home.

Reggie Waud went close with a free-kick as Rangers looked to hit back, but they lacked quality to threaten a strong home back line in which Luke Danville excelled.

The visitors fashioned a chance early in the second half when Waud headed wide, but Wells doubled their advantage on 54 minutes as Connolly headed home for his 26th goal of the season.

They saw out the remainder comfortably to earn the three points that kept them going in their quest for a highest ever league finishing place.

Hemsworth end their league campaign this Saturday when they are at home to Handsworth Parramore. If they win and Bridlington Town lose or Yorkshire Amateur fail to win they will climb the table further to finish possibly as high as third.

They still have more football to play, however, having made it through to the semi-finals of the NCE League Cup.

They play their semi at home to champions Worksop Town next Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Hemsworth MW are looking for a new reserves manager for next season.

The reserves play in the Sheffield County Senior League Division One and are a thriving team with players coming through from U21s teams, working with the reserves to develop them. Apply through the club’s Twitter or Facebook page.