Dockerty goal cannot save Hemsworth from surprise defeat

Hemsworth MW manager Wayne Benn was unhappy with his side after they suffered a surprise defeat to relegation threatened Barton Town in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

Wells travelled to their fourth from bottom opponents knowing a win would give them a chance to climb into the top five, but went down 2-1 and have now only won one of their last five league games.

They started well enough and missed a couple of early chances, but it was Barton who went ahead in the 17th minute when Thomas Waudby beat goalkeeper Danny Rusling.

It got worse for Hemsworth as they went two down four minutes before half-time, Gareth Barlow netting to give the hosts a healthy interval lead. Barton also hit the woodwork.

Wells kept battling after the break after making two substitutions, but struggled to find the killer touch in front of goal until pulling one back 10 minutes before time with Brad Dockerty hitting the target with a well struck free-kick.

It was all hands to the pump then for Barton, but they held on for a victory that could prove vital in their battle to avoid the drop. For Hemsworth it was a bitter disappointment and they remain in sixth place in the Premier.

Manager Benn bemoaned his side’s inability to take their opportunities.

He said: “It was another difficult result to swallow.

“Missed chances have cost us all three points and it is happening far too often. I’m also seriously unimpressed with how we have defended, in the first half in particular.

“We made some bold decisions at half-time, made two substitutions, changed the shape and we improved.

“We dominated the game in that second half without being at our best, we created numerous opportunities that we failed to take and we end up getting narrowly beaten when we should have won the game.”

Hemsworth will be looking to get back on track this Saturday when at home to Garforth Town, kick-off 3pm. They are also in action next Tuesday at home once more to Penistone Church in a third round NCE League tie (7.45pm).