Dawo strikes as Hemsworth MW beat title favourites

Hemsworth MW made it two wins from two in the Toolstation NCE Premier League when they came back from Handsworth Parramore with a 2-1 success.

A great all-round performance saw Wayne Benn’s men take all three points against opponents expected to challenge for the championship.

After defending well in the opening 45 minutes Hemsworth took the lead through Brad Dockerty right on half-time.

Jonathan Froggatt equalised for Handsworth six minutes into the second half, but Salu Dawo came up with what turned out to be the winner with a great finish just before the hour mark.

The result was all the more impressive as Wells were without five injured players.

Hemsworth are looking to maintain their 100 per cent start in the league when away to Staveley MW tonight before they host Harrogate Railway Athletic in another league game on Saturday (3pm).

They were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup last Wednesday when narrowly beaten 1-0 in their extra preliminary round replay at Runcorn Town. Steve Lewis scored the only goal of the game after eight minutes.