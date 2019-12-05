Dave Frecklington pleased to add combative Jake Scott to Frickley squad

Frickley Athletic have added to their squad with the loan signing of midfielder Jake Scott from BetVictor NPL Premier side Mickleover Sports.

Scott, 26, can also play in defence as well as midfield and started his football career as a junior at Barnsley FC.

He has gone on to play for Worksop Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Gainsborough Trinity and Shaw Lane before signing for Mickleover Sports where he has now been for more than three seasons.

Frickley manager Dave Frecklington is delighted to have added Scott to his options for the next month at least.

He said: “Jake is a fantastic central midfield player.

“He’s aggressive, athletic and has excellent distribution.

“More importantly he’s a great character to have in and around the changing room. This is the most important factor for us as the group is that tight knit they have to fit in straight away.

“I can’t wait to start working with him again.”

Scott was denied his Frickley debut when their game at Lincoln United was postponed last weekend, but he is in contention to make the team for this Saturday’s match at home to Market Drayton Town.

The Blues will be looking to make it four wins in succession and continue their climb up the BetVictor NPL South East Division table, where they currently find themselves in tenth place. Market Drayton are third from bottom, but have a better record away than at home, having won three on their travels.

Frickley Athletic’s Christmas raffle draw, with a top prize of £250 cash, will take place at a race night at the ground on Saturday. Tickets for the event from jade@frickleyathletic.co.uk