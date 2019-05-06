Craig Spink is new first team manager at Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic have moved quickly to appoint a new manager and have turned to Craig Spink who was on their coaching staff for part of last season.

Spink takes over from Martin McIntosh and will be joined by Adam Valente as assistant manager and Mark Birch as goalkeeping coach.

He has been manager at Harworth and has been hand picked by Frickley's newly appointed sporting director, Spencer Fearn, who has returned to the club in a new role after being manager for 18 months previously.

After his appointment was confirmed Spink said: "I’m absolutely delighted to accept the first team manager's job at Frickley.

"After speaking with Spencer and the restructure of the club, the direction they want to move in and the plans it’s a very exciting place to be.

"Firstly I’d like to thank Jonny at Harworth who as a chairman and a man is right up there. He works tirelessly day in day out and with the staff and volunteers the set up, it’s run exactly how a non-league club should be.

"The fans and the community have been different class and took me in as one of their own, to average over 200 fans every week at that level is brilliant and definitely won’t forget the characters I met along the way.

"Jonny gave me an opportunity to get back in the game and he was the first to tell me I’d be mad if I didn’t take up the new role I can’t thank him enough.

"Having had discussions with close friends and family this is definitely right where I want to be. Feels like a bit of unfinished business, I made a lot of friends at Frickley first time around and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into this new challenge."

More on this story and the restructure of the club in Thursday's Hemsworth & South Elmsall Express