Coronavirus: Grassroots football in England now suspended

All grassroots football has now been suspended following the escalation of the coronavirus and the latest announcement made by the government.

An FA statement on grassroots football has been this evening and reads: “Following the government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

Football action has now been suspended at all levels.

"Throughout this period, we have taken government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

"We are in regular communication with the government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed."