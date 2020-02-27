Controversy over disallowed King ‘goal’ is big talking point as Frickley Athletic lose out

For the third game in their last four Frickley Athletic were left thinking about what might have been after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Newcastle Town were their opponents this time and much closer to the bottom of the BetVictor NPL South East table than the top so this was the most disappointing of the recent losses for the Blues.

New signing Liam Hughes battles for control on his Frickley Athletic debut against Newcastle Town. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

There were mitigating circumstances as Frickley were denied what looked a perfectly good goal, but ultimately they were made to pay for not making the most of some promising attacking positions.

The ever present recent gale force wind did not help matters to make it an attractive game and it took a while for the Blues to get their game going, the first chance falling to their visitors as Ryan McClean got on the end of a wind-assisted ball over the top only to see his effort saved by Tom Jackson when he went one-on-one with the keeper.

Another McClean effort was well saved by Jackson, but Kieran Brown was first to the rebound to open the scoring.

Brad Wells had a chance to equalise just before half-time, but his effort was deflected away.

Jacob Hazel also saw a long range effort well held by Newcastle’s Joseph Slinn.

Newcastle were given a great chance to double their lead in the 65th minute after McClean went down under a light challenge in the area and the referee gave a penalty. Justice was served in the eyes of the home fans when McClean then hit the woodwork with his spot kick.

Two minutes later there was more controversy as Liam King had the ball in the net for Frickley, but the referee gave a free-kick for a touch on the keeper.

With the wind behind them, Frickley piled forward looking for a goal, but it would not come with Todd Jordan going closest with a shot that was cleared off the line.

Liam Hughes showed some decent touches on his debut, but King took the man of the match.