Connolly strikes twice as Hemsworth MW keep up title challenge

Three first half goals put Hemsworth MW back on track in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League last Saturday.

After a couple of matches without a win in the league, Wayne Benn’s men established control in their away game at Knaresborough Town and although they were unable to add to their first half tally after the break they ran out comfortable 3-1 winners.

The victory moved Wells up to fourth place and although they remain seven points behind leaders Penistone Church they do have three games in hand on the table toppers.

They win was also achieved without striker Seon Ripley with Ryan Carroll handed the central striker’s role.

It was Carroll who had the first big chance only to volley wide after meeting Matty Hughes’ cross.

Keeper Jordan Greaves came to the rescue when denying a home attacker from close range and the value of the save could be seen three minutes later when Hemsworth went ahead as Hughes got in behind the Town defence to score.

It was soon 2-0 as Hughes was played in again by Luke Hogg and squared for Nash Connolly to put the ball in the net.

It was effectively game over on the stroke of half-time with Connolly bagging his second after combining well with Hughes once again.

The hosts came more into the game after the break, but were met by solid defence. Greaves did have to pull off one good save from a header before he was finally beaten two minutes from time as Brad Walker netted from close range.

Hemsworth now face another of their promotion rivals this Saturday when they travel to play Yorkshire Amateur.

Wells were in action in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they played a third round tie away at Dinnington Town and suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to opponents two divisions below.

Aiming to reach the last eight of the competition, they were made to pay for a poor first half display that left them with a mountain to climb as they were 3-0 down to a Jason Short hat-trick.

Hemsworth came out with a different attitude for the second half and Matty Hughes pulled a goal back within nine minutes of the restart.

Nash Connolly made it 3-2 after good work by Seon Ripley to set up a big finish, but Dinnington held on to go through to the quarter-finals.