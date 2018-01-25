Connolly sends Hemsworth MW into last 16 of League Cup

Hemsworth MW’s bid to reach the fourth round of the NCE League Cup was successful on Tuesday night as they beat fellow Premier Division side Penistone Church.

At home at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium, Wayne Benn’s men won 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Adam Wilson gave Wells a flying start with the opening goal after just four minutes.

Penistone hit back to level through Ryan Johnson early in the second half, but Hemsworth clinched a hard fought win when top scorer Nash Connolly netted on 73 minutes.

Hemsworth were frustrated last Saturday when missed chances proved costly again as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Garforth Town in the Premier Division.

Despite dominating much of the contest Wells were left with just a point for their efforts as they struggled to put the finishing touches to their fine approach play.

They began well and were ahead in the 14th minute when Rich Collier found the net, but could not add to their lead despite being on top for much of the opening half.

Garforth were relieved to be only one down and came out for the second half with renewed hope. They were more competitive and found an equaliser just after the hour as their top scorer, Mark Simpson, struck his 19th goal of the season.

Wells regrouped and carved out more chances, but were unable to take them and it was very much two points dropped according to manager Benn.

He said: Once again we dominated the first half, played very well in the process and should have been 5-0 up at half time.

“The problem with us not taking our chances is that it gives teams a chance to regroup at half-time, adjust a few things and make a better fist of things in the second half – and that’s exactly what happened.

“They are a very capable side, as they showed a couple of weeks ago when beating Ponte. We, however, have to reflect on how we’ve managed to turn what should have been a comfortable win into another two points dropped.”

Striker Danny Critchlow, meanwhile, has left Hemsworth to join fellow Premier Division outfit Parkgate.

Sixth-placed Hemsworth will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the league this Saturday away to Bottesford Town, who are in 11th. Kick-off is 3pm.