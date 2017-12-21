Connolly’s late goal earns point for Hemsworth MW

Hemsworth MW stretched their unbeaten run to six matches in a home game against Albion Sports that had a bit of everything.

Wayne Benn’s men were ultimately frustrated to be held to a 3-3 draw in one of only six games to go ahead in the Toolstation NCE League, but they showed all their battling skills in coming from two goals down inside 19 minutes.

Having got back in it to level the Premier Division game they went behind again and trailed 3-2 with time running down, but earned their draw with Nash Connolly’s equaliser six minutes from time.

Fifth-placed Hemsworth were confident of gaining more ground on the teams above them before kick-off when up against opponents down in 18th, but they were given a shock when Albion went ahead through Sumaili Cissa early on.

Worse was to come as Daniel Facey doubled the visitors’ lead on 19 minutes and Wells were left with a mountain to climb.

They created plenty of openings, however, and heads did not drop. They were given a lifeline on the stroke of half-time when Luke Danville came up from the back to finally put the ball in the Albion net.

Second half dominance was turned into a second goal on 66 minutes with midfielder Adam Hayton netting, but the visitors had more left in them and struck again through Nathan Woodward to regain the lead with 15 minutes left to play.

There was one last twist in the game, though, provided by Connolly’s great goal and Wells had hit back again to force a 3-3 draw.

Hemsworth now host leaders AFC Mansfield at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium this Saturday (3pm) with a return game to look forward to the following Saturday.