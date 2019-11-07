Cass heads Hemsworth MW into last 16 of NCE League Cup

Promotion contenders Hemsworth MW are still fighting on several fronts after they progressed through to the last 16 of the Toolstation NCE League Cup on Tuesday night.

Up against first division title bidders Campion, they were involved in a hard fought tie, but won through 1-0 thanks to Eddie Cass’s first half goal.

The pitch was in good condition despite all the rain and manager Wayne Benn named a strong side for the Bonfire Night match. The fireworks belonged to Wells initially as they almost opened the scoring in the third minute with Seon Ripley getting in behind the visitors’ defence only to see his shot saved.

Adam Wilson had to clear off the line soon after when Campion threatened for the first time.

The hosts were unlucky when Rikki Paylor met Nash Connolly’s cross, but his header hit the post.

Another Connolly cross set up Brice Tiani, but the sidenetting was found this time.

After Ripley saw a shot comfortably saved by the Campion keeper Hemsworth went ahead as Cass headed home a corner. Connolly and Jason Davies both went close to further goals, but it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Campion came more into the game after the break and missed a good chance from close range. But Hemsworth held out and could have added a second goal when Wilson’s shot was well saved.

Hemsworth had their scheduled NCE Premier Division game at home against Handsworth postponed because of a waterlogged pitch last Saturday and it will now be played on Tuesday, December 17 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game was initially on after passing a first inspection, but a second look following further heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

Hemsworth hope to be back in league action this Saturday when they are away to mid-table Knaresborough Town.

They also have a game away to Dinnington in the third round of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Defender and occasional forward Luke Danville has won the club’s player of the month for October.