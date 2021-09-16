Big effort in vain as Frickley Athletic lose out to Marske

Frickley Athletic.

An Adam Boyes hat-trick earned all three points for the North Yorkshire outfit who have now won six of their first seven league matches.

For Frickley it was a second successive home game in which they were beaten and failed to score as they also went down 1-0 to another side in the top four, Ossett United, last Friday.

But although they started poorly they put in a big effort in the second half once they had come to terms with a pacy Marske side.

The Blues had a number of players missing again with Brad Beatson and Lee Frecklington the latest to be unavailable and they found themselves two down inside 23 minutes with Boyes netting twice.

Frickley slowly got a foothold in the game and began creating more chances in the second half. They were denied after having a big shout for a penalty while Kegan Everington forced the visiting keeper into a good save with a free-kick and Martyn Woolford hit a shot wide.

Marske went down to 10 men when Gott was red carded for a two-footed challenge on 74 minutes.

But the hosts were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage and Marske added to their lead late on with Boyes bagging his third goal on the night to take his tally up to 17 for the season.

Manager Dave Frecklington was happy with his players' efforts despite the result.

He took to Twitter to say: "Proud of all my Frickley players. Every single one of them left everything out on that pitch and stuck together.

"First half up against it but second half we deserved a point. We win and learn."

