Bailey’s goal earns Hemsworth first point

HHEMSWORTH Town under tens produced a superb team effort to collect their first point this season from a 1-1 draw against Airedale.

Manager William Callaghan was extremely proud of all Hemsworth’s players who are improving each week. Stand-in goalkeeper Coby-jay did a great job and Evie Callaghan, Elliot, Olivia, Macauley and Lillie were strong in defence.

Midielders Brandon and Ben put in superb passes and Bailey Hardman shone up front. Airedale scored first and Hardman hit Hemsworth’s equaliser.

Hardman was the manager’s MOM and Callaghan scooped the parents’ lass of the grass award.