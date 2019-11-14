Away day is blessing as Frickley Athletic look to maintain momentum

After their pitch was underwater, forcing two scheduled home games to be postponed this week, Frickley Athletic are relieved to have an away game as they look to return to action in the BetVictor NPL South East Division this Saturday.

Manager Dave Frecklington will be hoping that none of their recent momentum has been lost with the unexpected week off as he takes his rejuvenated players to Sutton Coldfield Town (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues have produced probably their best two performances of the season in their last two league games as they beat Kidsgrove Athletic 3-1 and were unlucky to draw 2-2 with promotion contenders Ilkeston Town. Now they will be looking to maintain that form in another away game when they come up against a Sutton Coldfield team that has struggled in the South East Division this season.

They find themselves sat at the bottom of the table, although that does not tell the full story as they have only played eight league matches – six fewer than Frickley who are seven points ahead of them and in 13th. With games in hand on all bar one team Town are confident of climbing the table in the next few weeks so Frecklington’s men will have to be on their game.

A coach will be run to the game provided there is sufficient support. Cost is £15 a person and the coach will depart North Elmsall at 12 noon. Contact John Longbottom on 01977 647242.

Frickley were due to test themselves against top three Cleethorpes Town last Saturday, but the Westfield Lane ground was underwater after the deluge last week. It had still not recovered in time for Tuesday’s third round Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie against Stocksbridge Park Steels so that was called off and will have to be rearranged.