Attitude of 10-man Frickley Athletic team earns praise

Manager Dave Frecklington was left frustrated by Frickley Athletic’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo, but was pleased with the efforts of his players after they had to play 85 minutes with only 10 men.

The early sending off of Tyler Williams left the Blues with a tough job and they would have brought a point back for their efforts but for another big decision to go against them with their opponents awarded a penalty from which they scored the only goal.

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Blues boss Frecklington was unhappy with the decisions that went against his side, but praised the application of the players to try to overcome their adversity.

He said: “The result was disappointing, but in terms of what the players gave us I thought they were unbelievable – work ethic, everything about their attitude and their application.

“I don’t really want to talk about the decisions they’ve had. It’s very rare I come out and comment about officials, but that was a disgrace, that’s the worst I’ve ever seen.

“He’s sent him (Williams) off three minutes into the game as last man and that just kills the game. He’s made a tackle on the edge of the 18-yard box and he’s going away from goal.

“We rearranged the shape and didn’t look like conceding. They had all the ball, which we allowed them to do, and we played on the counter and then the penalty decision. The ball is going away from the direction he was going so it tells me we got the ball.

“They were never going to score against us in open play. I don’t think TJ has made many saves, but the penalty decision was poor and the decision to send Tyler off was poor and they have gone and got a 1-0 win.

“It is what it is, we have got to dust ourselves down, that’s nine wins out of the last 12 league games. We’ve just to make sure we turn around again.

“We’ve Leek up next and it is the right game for us, to get Leek at home. The lads gave everything again and I’m really proud of the boys. They are one of the best group of players I’ve had the pleasure to manage.”

Frecklington is looking forward to a big challenge this Saturday when BetVictor NPL South East leaders Leek Town, who have only suffered one league defeat all season, visit Westfield Lane.

Frickley, meanwhile, have turned down an offer from a club higher up the pyramid for goalkeeper Tom Jackson.

Frecklington explained: “Having had discussions with TJ, he made it quite clear he’s very happy at the football club and whilst he wants to play higher (as do we) he wants to see the season out with us and hopefully move forward.

“After a difficult start to the season, it’s evident that TJ has produced some outstanding performances and clean sheets and is a massive part in the turnaround that has seen us go from bottom of the league to play-off contenders.

“We are open and honest with our players, when other clubs come in for them, we always notify them. We are delighted that TJs foreseeable future is here at the football club as a contracted player and we are delighted with that news.”