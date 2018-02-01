Allott at the double for Frickley

A second half double from Gavin Allott saw Frickley Athletic come from behind at Corby Town to extend their winning run to eight in all games and seven in the Evo-Stik South.

Spencer Fearn’s men looked in danger of losing their unbeaten 2018 record as they fell behind to a controversial penalty, but hit back superbly to win 2-1 and hold onto their second place in the table.

Allott’s double takes him to 107 career goals for the Blues and he is now the club’s fifth all-time highest scorer.

He was short on chances in a goalless opening half when both teams struggled to find their rhythm, but he did force the home keeper to make a good save after getting his head onto a Tom Dugdale cross.

Allott also created another opening as he broke down the left and pulled the ball back for Jacob Hazel, but the top scorer saw his shot deflected over.

Dugdale sent a shot over while at the other end, keeper Hugo Warhurst pulled off a great save on the stroke of half-time when standing tall to keep the ball out of the net after being faced with a one-on-one with a Corby forward who had gone clear.

The hosts took the lead on the hour when awarded a penalty for a foul by Jameel Ible after it had looked like the player had run into him. Steven Leslie put the spot kick away and Athletic were left to chase the game.

They responded well, however, and equalised 10 minutes from time as Ishmael Dawson and Hazel combined to set up Allott and the big striker made no mistake from 10 yards out.

Frickley were not satisfied as they went for a winner and were rewarded seven minutes later with Allott taking advantage of hesitation in the home defence to control the ball, round the keeper and put the ball in the net.

They saw out the remainder with little fuss and had another important three points in the bag against opponents who still have ambitions of gaining a play-off place.

They were not at their best, but are making a habit of winning matches with late goals, Saturday’s being six out of the last seven when they have scored in the last 10 minutes, highlighting why the manager labelled his players the fittest in the division.