Flanagan’s boost title bid by beating champions

FLANAGAN’S Army stepped up their Five Towns Quiz League Division One title bid by winning 79-68 at Wanderers on Monday evening.

It gave Flanagan’s a league double over defending champions Wanderers who they beat 82-65 when the teams met in November.

Flanagan’s are now level on points at the top with Wanderers with an indentical points difference.

Wanderers have scored 914 points and conceded 749 while Flanagan’s have amassed 889 points and had 724 points scored against them.

With seven league games remaining, it is anyone’s guess which of the two teams will lift the championship.

Unbeaten Golden Lion Dudes look almost certain to lift the Division Two title.

The Ferrybridge-based team are seven points clear at the top after bagging their 12th win in 12 matches by beating closest rivals Railwaymen 76-69.

RESULTS - Division 1: Olde Taverners 58, Vulcan Mosquitoes 68; Vulcan Bombers 54, Crofton WMC 62; Wanderers 68, Flanagan’s Army 79.

Division 2: Little ‘Un 52, Leading Ladies 52; Railwaymen 69, Golden Lion Dudes 76; Rockin’ Gladiators 56, G-Fivers 73.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 12, won 10, points 20; Flanagan’s Army 12-10-18; Vulcan Mosquitoes 12-7-15; Featherstone Phoenix 12-5-10; Crofton WMC 12-3-7; Olde Taverners 12-3-7; Vulcan Bombers 12-2-5.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes (Ferrybridge) 12-12-24; Railwaymen 12-8-17; G-Fivers 12-8-17; Rockin’ Gladiators 12-6-12; Kippax Ex-Service Club 12-4-8; Leading Ladies 12-1-3; Little ‘Un 12-1-3.