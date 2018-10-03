Five Castleford Tigers players and one from Featherstone Rovers named in England Women squad

Five Castleford Tigers Women players and one from Featherstone Rovers Ladies have been included in the England squad set to take on France in Carcassonne on Saturday, October 27th (1pm BST/2pm CEST).

England Women’s head coach Craig Richards has named 10 uncapped players in his 20-player squad for the international and has included Georgia Roche and Tara Stanley, who are both shortlisted for the inaugural Woman of Steel award after impressive seasons for Castleford Tigers.

Castleford’s Kelsea Gentles, Sinead Peach and Tamzin Renouf have also been selected along with Featherstone’s Andrea Dobson.

Seven of the squad who played in last year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia are included.

England Women’s head coach Craig Richards said: “We really feel as though we’ve got a good blend of experienced internationals and new players, who have excelled in this year’s competitions and will continue to grow as individuals and players.

“They have all worked really hard on the National Performance Programme and this Test match will allow us to further challenge our player philosophy, whilst continuing to build a strong culture within the group.”

The game against France will be played at the Stade Albert Domec in the first part of a double-header which also includes the European Championship Men’s game between France and Wales. It will be England Women’s first international fixture since the 2017 World Cup.

England squad in full:

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls)

Caps: 16

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caps: 0

Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers)

Caps: 23

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos)

Caps: 0

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caps: 0

Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Caps: 19

Faye Gaskin (St Helens)

Caps: 6

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers)

Caps: 0

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens)

Caps: 18

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers)

Caps: 0

Naomi Williams (St Helens)

Caps: 0

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors)

Caps: 0

Rhiannion Marshall (Leeds Rhinos)

Caps: 1

Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls)

Caps: 6

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers)

Caps: 2

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Caps: 3

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Caps: 8

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers)

Caps: 0

Vanessa Temple (Wigan Warriors)

Caps: 0

Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)

Caps: 0