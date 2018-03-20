Featherstone swap training for playing in tonight’s cup tie against North Wales

TRAINING WILL be replaced by playing when Featherstone Rovers face North Wales Crusaders in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tonight (7.30pm).

The tie was due to be staged in Wrexham two days ago, but snow and ice caused a postponement and the clubs agreed to switch the fixture to this evening at Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road.

Crusaders’ ground is not available in midweek and both sides were keen to play the game as soon as possible.

“We are at home and it is a training night, so there’s no change to our schedule,” Rovers coach John Duffy said.

“We would have been in anyway and now we’ve got a game rather than training.

“The boys are looking forward to it.”

The game on Sunday was called off around four hours before kick-off and Duffy admitted: “I thought it could have been dealt with a lot earlier.

“Our bus had set off, but we have got to deal with what we’ve got to deal with and we’ll see them on Tuesday.”

Duffy will select from the same 19 named for the original date.

Rovers are facing two games in six days.

They visit Batley Bulldogs in the Betfred Championship on Sunday and Duffy said: “We will have to change a few things recovery-wise, but we’ll be raring to go at Batley and hopefully we’ll have some bodies back.”