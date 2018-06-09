Featherstone star: We are still in a decent position

First team star Anthony Thackeray believes his Featherstone Rovers team are still in a good position heading into the last two months of the regular season.

Despite suffering defeats in their last three games in the Betfred Championship Rovers still stand in fourth spot and half-back or full-back Thackeray believes they remain on track to achieve their objective of reaching the Middle 8s Qualifiers.

He said: “We’re still in a decent position.

“We’ve just had a bad month and we need to get back into training, work hard and get back on the horse and we can still finish top four.”

Thackeray has been mainly used as a full-back by Featherstone boss John Duffy this year, but returned to half-back in the Summer Bash game against Halifax.

He could be set for a spell in the position with Martyn Ridyard out injured and Jordan Lilley back in the Leeds Rhinos team so unlikely to be released on dual-registration.

Thackeray, however, is happy to play wherever asked.

He said: “I felt at ease (at halfback), but I haven’t trained there much this year prior to Martyn Ridyard getting injured.

“But I’ll always do my best for the team.”

On the disappointment of defeat to rivals Halifax last time out he added: “We had a simple game plan, but we couldn’t execute that because we just kept dropping the ball and if you haven’t got the ball it’s no good whoever you’ve got in the halves.”