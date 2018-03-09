Featherstone star Ridyard: It was nice to score two tries in our win at Leigh

HALF-back Martyn Ridyard was delighted Featherstone made it four wins from five games after he led them to a 38-30 victory at his old club Leigh on Sunday.

Ridyard scored two second-half tries, set up three more in the first-half and landed four goals from four kicks.

“We are really happy with four wins from five. Obviously, we’d rather be five from five but it’s sport and sometimes you are going to win and sometimes you are to lose. It’s just how you get back on the horse,” said Ridyard.

“When we saw our first five fixtures we realised how tough it was going to be.

“Credit to the lads, it takes a lot to go to Leigh and get a win like that. I know Leigh had some adversity the past week and we were expecting a bit of a backlash and reaction.

“I thought our attack was really good but I think there are still plenty of errors we can fix up especially in defence.

“We had a good 80-minute performance. We said we needed to be in it for 80 minutes and we did with Luke Briscoe scoring in the last minute.”

Ridyard was happy with his own display against his hometown team.

“I was just aiming to come back and have a good performance for the team and not worry about it too much for myself personally,” he added.

“Sometimes you can come back and try to prove too much and end up having a shocker.

“It was nice to get over for a couple of tries. I don’t think I’ve scored two in a game since under sevens level.

“We know how good our attack is and even when Leigh went eight points in front we got together behind the sticks and we said we know we can score points.

“That showed when we had a bit of good ball which we didn’t really have too much of. Every time we did we scored,” added Ridyard who rediscovered his goalkicking form last Sunday.

Ridyard, who was handed back the goalkicking after having it taken off him against Sheffield Eagles the previous week, admitted: “I’ve not been as good with my goalkicking this year. I think I’ve practiced too much.

“I didn’t practice once last week and I didn’t miss last Sunday so I think I’m going to have to stick with that going forward.

“In the past I’ve always had a really good percentage and this year I think someone said it was really low like 66 per cent.

“I know I can fix it up and that on my day I’m a really good goalkicker but it just hasn’t been happening and they are just not going over.

“There’s no excuses about anything. It’s not the pitches or the wind, they are just not going over.

“I was really annoyed last week when I got it taken off me after one kick but it was rightfully so because I haven’t kicked well.”