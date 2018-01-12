Featherstone star Davies: We have been working at a high intensity

BACK ROW FORWARD John Davies believes Featherstone’s tough pre-season training could prove crucial when the new season gets underway.

“We have been working at a high intensity in every aspect of what we’ve been doing whether it’s just skills or physical work and wrestling conditions,” said the 26-year-old former Castleford Tigers, Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles player.

“There’s been a big emphasis on being clinical and doing all the things we needed to work on from last year.

“In 2018, we are obviously looking to improve on where we finished last year and kick on again.”

Davies, who signed a new two-year contract last June that will keep him at Rovers until at least the end of the 2019 season, added: “The Championship is going to get harder every year.

“There are more full time teams and the quality of players in all these teams is a lot higher than it used to be.

“Now there is the chance of promotion, every team has something to fight for and it’s only good for the game.

“We are an ambitious club and that’s why we’ve been putting in the extra hard work.”

Featherstone’s pre-season game against Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday (3pm) will the first of two clashes between the teams in three weeks.

They meet again at LD Nutrition Stadium in the opening Championship fixture on Sunday, February 4.

Rovers will be seeking their second pre-season victory after winning 32-16 at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.

Admission this Sunday is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £10 juniors.

Rovers members can buy a ‘bundle package’ for three home pre-season games in January for £25 adults, £20 concessions and £10 juniors.

Featherstone host League One York City Knights on Sunday, January 21, and then play Super League champions and dual-registered partners Leeds Rhinos in their final pre-season game on Friday, January 26.

