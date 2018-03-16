Featherstone’s Taulapapa faces two-match ban for head butt

FEATHERSTONE Rovers centre Misi Taulapapa faces a two-match suspension after being sent off in the 73rd minute of last Sunday’s Betfred Championship home match against Swinton Lions.

The 36-year-old former Samoan international has been charged with a a grade C offence of head butting Swinton’s Robert Fairclough.

His case will be heard at next Tuesday’s RFL disciplinary hearing.

Fairclough, who was sin-binned in the same incident, has been charged with a grade A offence of punching but does not face a suspension.

Featherstone’s Tom Holmes and Swinton’s Rhodri Lloyd, who were both sin-binned in a separate incident in the 66th minute, have not been charged.