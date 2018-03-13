Featherstone’s derby match switched to Lock Lane

THIS SATURDAY’S National Conference League Division One derby match between Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane has been switched to the Castleford club’s ground (4.30pm).

It was due to be played at Featherstone’s Mill Pond Stadium but a decision was made to reverse the fixture after the pitch became waterlogged earlier this week.

The match is being broadcast live on Freesports.

Lane will aim to build on last weekend’s 22-18 home win over Skirlaugh in their opening fixture while Lions will look to bounce back from a 20-12 defeat at York Acorn in a fiery clash in which four players - two from each team - were sent off.