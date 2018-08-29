Featherstone Rovers welcome accommodation partner

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have announced a new commercial partnership with Best Western Plus Milford Hotel.

This agreement will see Best Western Plus Milford Hotel become Featherstone’s official accommodation partner, for both travelling and Rovers supporters.

Their general manager Neil Doogan said: “Best Western Plus Milford Hotel are delighted to be partnering with Featherstone Rovers.

“As a company we are always looking for new ways we can reach out and connect with the local community and to offer our services and support.

“We are looking forward to working with the team management, fans and players as well as those from visiting teams throughout the season.”

Best Western Plus Milford Hotel’s partnership with Featherstone Rovers has also seen them become sponsors of the club’s matchday guide and stat attack graphics.

The agreement makes Best Western Milford Hotel Featherstone’s first official accommodation partners and comes in a season when the Betfred Championship has a wider geographic spread than ever before.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are very pleased to welcome Best Western Plus Milford Hotel to Featherstone’s list of partners.

“The Championship now covers a reach far beyond the traditional heartlands, with Toronto, Toulouse, London and Barrow involved in the competition.

“With our proximity to a number of Super League clubs, partnering with us has also put Best Western Plus Milford Hotel in a position to attract supporters travelling to Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos matches.”

To book your stay at Best Western Plus Milford Hotel contact them on 01977 681800 or email them at reception@mlh.co.uk and receive a discount if attending the upcoming Featherstone Rovers match.