Featherstone Rovers to hold fans’ forum

Featherstone Rovers are aiming to address fans’ concerns about the future of the club following the failure to reach the top four this season.

They are holding a fans’ forum in the Legends Suite at the LD Nutrition Stadium next Thursday (August 23), from 7:30pm.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell and general manager Davide Longo will address fans on the current position of the club.

This will include details regarding on and off-field performance, as well as the club’s intentions for reserves and fundraising.

Questions from the audience or via online submission will be answered on the evening.

The Legends Suite will also host Featherstone Rovers’ annual general meeting on Thursday, October 18, from 7.30p