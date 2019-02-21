Featherstone Rovers star King seeks response after ‘tough’ loss

Australian hooker Cameron King admitted that last weekend’s loss to Leigh Centurions was “tough to take.”

The defeat leaves Featherstone with two losses from their opening three games – following a narrow defeat at Bradford Bulls on the opening day and an emphatic home win over Batley Bulldogs in round two.

Featherstone return to the LD Nutrition Stadium this weekend, when Halifax are the visitors.

Halifax have bounced back from their round one defeat against Widnes Vikings to win their last two games, beating Leigh and Batley at home.

And King feels that Rovers need to be at their best for 80 minutes if they are to get a positive result.

“Our attention to detail for 80 minutes,” said King when asked what Featherstone needed to improve ahead of this Sunday’s fixture.

“We are getting back home and we are one for one there this year.

“And we are looking forward to writing the wrongs against Leigh and getting a big home crowd to cheer us on.”

King has backed Featherstone to improve as the season wears on, with several new players still getting to know each other.

The former Parramatta Eels star is one of five overseas players who have joined Featherstone since the end of last season.

King has settled quickly at Rovers, scoring two tries in his first three games for Rovers

“It is obviously different conditions to Australia and what I have played in,” King added.

“But in terms of our squad, we are a good enough players individually to come together as a team and start putting stuff together.

“I am confident that we will get better each week and the more time we spend together I think it will show on the field.”

The 27-year-old felt that Rovers were the better side for much of the game against Leigh last weekend.

The visitors had led 14-10 at the break but a slow start to the second half saw Leigh sail into an uncatchable lead.

King said: “It is a tough loss to take, I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game.

“We just let ourselves go in little five and 10 minute patches and Leigh are too good a team not to take advantage of it.

“I think they just jumped us at the start of the second half, we knew they were going to come out strong and try and get a good start.

“It is something we need to be better at, weathering that storm.

“I thought for the last 10 or 15 minutes we were much better but we were trying to claw our way back after the first 20.

“We have great belief in this squad, I thought we weathered the storm really well in the first half. And then in the second half, little lapses in concentration cost us.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone have launched e-tickets for their fixture with Halifax this weekend.