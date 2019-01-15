Featherstone Rovers sign Super Cup back Carey

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have added to their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Intrust Super Cup outside back Conor Carey for 2019.

The 23-year-old, who represented Queensland at under 20s Origin level, is a UK passport holder and will arrive at Manchester Airport on Friday.

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr, who himself landed in the UK this morning, said: “He’s been in a good team for the last two years, playing consistent footy and he was in all the rep teams coming through, which is always a good sign.

“Players don’t always make the leap to the senior level easily, but he took it really well, so that’s another good sign.

“He’s played opposite Thompson (Teteh) and was in the academy ranks when Cameron (King) was at North Queensland Cowboys. I’m sure he’ll fit really well into the squad.

“He’s a good young kid who’s hungry to be better and he wants to come over here and take this opportunity, so I’m happy to have him.”

The former Easts Tigers and Townsville Blackhawks player will join up with King in the Rovers squad, after the hooker completed his move to the club last week.

Featherstone Rovers Chief Executive Davide Longo said: “Conor is another talented addition to what is an exciting squad for the coming season.

“He is a player who Ryan has thoroughly done his homework on and considers to be a great fit for Featherstone.

“The fact he is a UK passport holder is a huge bonus of course and it means he will join us this week.”

Carey will attend Sunday afternoon’s pre-season friendly at the LD Nutrition Stadium when Featherstone take on Halifax.

Tickets for the match are on sale both online and in the Rovers Superstore.