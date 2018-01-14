Featherstone Rovers sign former England forward Gareth Hock on one-year contract

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have confirmed the capture of 34-year-old ex-England forward Gareth Hock on a one-year contract.

Rovers beat off stiff competition to sign the former Leigh, Wigan, Widnes and Salford player who has been given the number 15 shirt at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Hock joins Featherstone after three seasons with Leigh and he links up again with former Centurions half-back Martyn Ridyard, another new Rovers signing.

Hock said: “I am really happy to be joining Featherstone where I have enjoyed some great battles in the past with Wigan and Leigh.

“There is a buzz about the place and, having spoken to Martyn Ridyard about how much he is enjoying life here, signing was a no-brainer.

“I have experienced promotion to Super League with Leigh. It was one of the biggest achievements of my career and I would love to do it all over again with Featherstone.

“The club has recruited very well and will certainly challenge the likes of Toronto and Leigh at the top of the table.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in what could be a really special season for Featherstone Rovers.”

Rovers head coach John Duffy says Wigan-born Hock will add “power and aggression” to Featherstone’s pack.

Said Duffy: “Gareth will add a great deal of value to the squad and I am very excited to be bringing someone of his calibre to the club.

“His experience is priceless and he will play a big part in what we are looking to achieve this year.

“The club has done a great job in getting the deal over the line. Now we need to get Gareth ready to make his debut, which will hopefully be in the next week or so.”