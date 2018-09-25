Featherstone Rovers sign another Leeds Academy youngster

Academy finalist Spencer Darley has joined Featherstone Rovers from Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers have given the talented young prop the perfect present of a senior contract, to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Darley said: “I’m really excited to be joining Featherstone. I know the Championship is a tough division, but I’m ready for it and can’t wait to get started.

“Dakota (Whylie) has been down here for a while now and he’s told me how well the lads have helped him slot in. Then I came down myself and realised what a really good setup it is.

“Some really good talent has already signed for the club and I think it’s important for me to have that competition.”

The week could get even better for Darley, if he is able to help Leeds Rhinos under 19s to victory in the Academy Grand Final against Wigan Warriors on Friday evening.

Darley has captained the young Rhinos on numerous occasions this season, when Harvey Whiteley has been absent due to injury.

Rovers head coach John Duffy is pleased with the club’s latest recruit as they rebuild next year.

He said: “He’s a really big talent. He’s really aggressive and a good communicator on the field too.

“He’s a big boy as well and he’ll come in full of enthusiasm.

“I know how much he’s looking forward to joining us and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s got a great attitude and that tells me he’s got a big future in the game.”