Featherstone Rovers: March names reserves squad

Featherstone Rovers reserves head coach Paul March has named his squad for the upcoming season, with three players selected to temporarily train with the club’s first team.

A total of 10 members from the squad have come through the Featherstone development pathway.

They all played under March at the Elite Training Pathway or at Category Three Academy level.

Former Super League player March has selected his players from a list of 60 applicants.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to give this opportunity to a group of players who really deserve it,” he said.

“I was really impressed by the talent on show and would like to thank everyone who applied.

“Competition for selection was fierce and even some of the lads who did not make the cut proved that they had quality.

“After the tough task of choosing players, I’m really pleased with the ones we’ve got.

“We’ve a mixture of matured talents, who we might have unearthed as diamonds in the rough or are being given a second chance in the pro game, and younger lads who will really benefit from training at a higher level.

“I’m particularly pleased with the number of players who have come through our ETP and Cat 3 set-ups.

“This proves that there’s now a strong pathway in place to allow local players to progress.”

Sharlston Rovers forward Sam Hawkins, Shaw Cross Sharks player Brandan French and Yorkshire Students outside back Jimmy McDaniel have all been invited to join first-team training.

French previously played under March while at Shaw Cross Sharks.

He said: “I definitely think some of these players have potential to progress through to the first team.

“Having spoken to Ryan (Carr), we’ve already identified three players who have been invited to train with the first team squad until the new year.

“They’ve accepted and show real enthusiasm to try and earn a contract.”

Head coach Ryan Carr added: “There were a few good ones to come out of those trials. I think it’s a good thing for the club.

“I’ve already got to know Marchy pretty well.

“He’s a great bloke and we’re getting along really well, so I trust his opinion.

“We want to give the kids in the local area a genuine pathway into the first team.”

The reserves squad includes:

Josh Beevers (Birstall Victoria) ETP

Sam Otterwell (Shaw Cross Sharks)

Jimmy McDaniel (Hull University)

Lewis Jackson (Featherstone Lions) CAT 3

Nathan Wright (Shaw Cross Sharks)

Brandon French (Shaw Cross Sharks)

Jordan Taylor (Kinsley Raiders)

Kai Fagan (Unattached)

Tom Schofield (Unattached)

Jorge Richardson (Sharlston Rovers)

Josh Madan (Featherstone Lions)

Adam Cooke (Kinsley Raiders)

James Cranswick (Lock Lane) CAT 3

Sam Hawkins (Sharlston Rovers)

Ben Worrincy (Unattached)

Jordan Davis (Normanton Knights) ETP

Linden Metcalfe (Unattached) CAT 3

Luke Walters (Sherwood Wolf Hunt)

Billy Marsh (Lock Lane)

Bradley Wright (Wibsey)

Harry Mcallister (Featherstone Lions) CAT 3

Liam Kendall (Sharlston Rovers)

Alfie Jewitt (Castleford Panthers)

Jacob Cox (Keighley Albion) ETP

Aiden Pedley (Featherstone Lions) ETP

Bailey Barker (Featherstone Lions) ETP