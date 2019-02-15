Featherstone Rovers looking to start new supporters club

Featherstone Rovers are to hold an open house to explore the options of running an official supporters club.

The event will take place in the Legends Suite at the LD Nutrition Stadium, next Thursday (February 21) at 7pm.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “It would be fantastic to have a supporters club here again at the Rovers.

“They can help and be involved in helping the club in so many ways, so I can only welcome this initiative and give it my full support.”

Supporters with any interest in being actively involved in the group are encouraged to attend next Thursday.

For more information, email: info@featherstonerovers.co.uk