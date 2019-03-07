Featherstone Rovers look to home in on victory over Sheffield

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr has urged his players to “bounce back” this Sunday after last weekend’s defeat at Widnes Vikings.

Rovers are back at home where they have won their two games this season, while being beaten in all three of their away games so far.

They take on a Sheffield Eagles side in good form after a big turn round of players in the off-season and a good game looks in prospect,

“It’s always good to play in front of our home fans. We play our best footy at home,” said Carr.

“For us, we need to bounce back after that. We need to react and hit back strongly.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the boys react and how good our fight is.”

Sheffield welcomed 14 new players to South Yorkshire during the off-season. The clubs last met in last year’s Championship Shield, with Rovers coming out on top after a 32-12 triumph at Olympic Legacy Park.

However, only six players that played in that game are still with Sheffield, whose signings included Brad Knowles and Anthony Thackeray from Rovers at the end of the 2018 season.

Featherstone have been inconsistent in 2019 and on the disappointment of defeat to Widnes, Carr added: “It was a big week for Widnes and our thoughts go to them. We’re happy for them after a tough situation, but it was always going to be a hard place to come today for any team.

“They’re a good full-time team, who started really well. By half-time the game was gone from us.

“We handled periods okay, but the repeat sets they put on us and the line drop-outs took their toll.

“There were too many points conceded from our perspective.

“To know that we won the second half and put up a fight – those are underlying factors that show me we have something there.”

Tickets are on sale for Sunday’s game and can be purchased as e-tickets or from the Rovers Superstore.