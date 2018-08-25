Featherstone Rovers ladies in squads for Origin game

Five Featherstone Rovers Ladies players have been selected for the upcoming Women’s Super League Origin match between Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Kayleigh Bulman, Leigh Powell, Brogan Churm and Natalie Harrowell have all been chosen to represent Yorkshire while Andrea Dobson has been selected for Lancashire.

The match will be played at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 2.

“I am really proud of the players who have been selected for the Women’s Origin this year,” said Rovers Ladies head coach Jonny Payne.

“It is a just reward for the dedication and commitment they have shown to Featherstone Rovers, in what has been a tough year for us on the field.

“All of the selected players have earned their place in the squads for this fixture and will be massively supported by everyone involved with Featherstone Rovers Ladies, especially our younger players.

“We’ve had a lot of young players break into our team this year and the players selected have been instrumental to their development, acting as positive role models and giving them advice on how they can improve on and off the field.”

“I feel that the Women’s Origin concept is absolutely fantastic for players across the Super League competition.

“It offers that one-off test for players to challenge themselves against the best players in the competition, in one game.

“The players from our team will surely enjoy the occasion, and in the case of Leigh Powell, it will be her first taste of representative rugby.

“Hopefully the selection of these players will only inspire and motivate other members of our squad to strive for representative honours next year.”

Featherstone Ladies host York City Knights at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday, September 9.