Featherstone Rovers hold successful trial for reserves side

Featherstone Rovers reserves head coach Paul March says he has some hard choices to make after the club held a trial game.

More than 50 players took part in the contest that was held over four 20-minute periods.

“Each player had their moments,” said March.

“Everybody had glimpses of brilliance and it’s going to be exciting. I’ve got some hard work to get 25 out of the 50, but it’s exciting. It gives the lads an opportunity.

“The opportunity to play in the reserves could lead to first team chances, which should excite them.

“Some of them have come from Super League backgrounds but have lost that opportunity – we are giving them another one.”

March has hailed the impact a reserves team can have on the development of players. A number of players from the amateur game competed in last week’s match and March hopes that reserve-grade sides will be mandatory in 2020.

“Some of the lads were a bit shocked when I spoke about the standard of some of the opposition they could get to face, but it’s about opportunities at Featherstone,” he said.

“I think it will be mandatory (running a reserve team) in 2020, but when I was growing up we always had things like the Alliance sides and it gave players the opportunity to actually play against men before going up to the first team.

“I think more clubs need to get involved, but if it is going to be mandatory, we’re getting a kick-start on them.”

Commercial manager Karl Pratt has left Featherstone Rovers by mutual consent.

Former player Pratt was appointed as commercial manager back in July. But after a probationary period the club and Pratt have decided not to extend his stay at the LD Nutrition Stadium.