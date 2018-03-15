Featherstone Rovers fans invited to vote for club’s greatest-ever players

FEATHERSTONE Rovers supporters are being invited to vote for the club’s greatest-ever players who will be featured in the new Legends Suite at LD Nutrition Stadium.

The Legends Suite is being launched in time for the Good Friday home Championship game against Toronto Wolfpack.

Fans can vote for the players they would like to see featured via the official Rovers website.

The survey will close at 8pm next Monday and the results will announced the next day.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We take immense in pride in our heritage and are really excited to be launching the Legends Suite.

“An incredible amount of hard work has gone into the refurbishments taking place at the LD Nutrition Stadium and this facility’s launch will mark the end of the second phase of developments.

“The survey gives supporters a chance to have their say on who they would like to see placed on the walls of the Legends Suite and we look forward to seeing the responses coming in.

“After all, this is about our supporters identifying their Featherstone Rovers heroes. We are happy for our main stakeholders to have their say on exactly what makes a legend and who should feature.”

The Legends Suite will replace the current Capper’s Bar from March 30.

Players from the 1920s right through to the modern era are set to be included.