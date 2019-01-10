Featherstone Rovers: Defeat was still a step forward insists March

Featherstone Rovers’ acting-coach Paul March felt his side’s performance in the 20-14 Yorkshire Cup loss was a step forward.

Rovers hit back from 10-10 down to level the scores in the second period, but Rams held on to pick up a morale-boosting result against their Betfred Championship rivals.

Rovers had been beaten 56-0 at Castleford Tigers in their opening pre-season match and March reflected: “I thought we were better in collision and our spacing in defence was better.

“We are rugby league players, we don’t like losing games, but we will take a lot more positives from this than last week.

“We still had a lot of trialists in there.”

March praised trialist Jorge Richardson, from Sharlston Rovers, but a knee injury to new signing James Harrison was a “concern”.

He said: “Jorge Richardson I will give raps to. He is a young trialist who has come into the club and has played two games now and I thought he was the better of the youngsters.

“The forwards were excellent but obviously we missed some opportunities and we spoke about that in the sheds.

“At this level you have got to take those opportunities and if you don’t, you get burnt but credit to Dewsbury they just kept coming and got the try at the end.

“John Davies and James Harrison both had big impacts with stuff we wanted to work on.

“We were going away from it before they came on but they did what they needed to do and were excellent.”

Despite the loss, March hailed the concept of the Yorkshire Cup and called on the Rugby League to sanction the competition.

“I think the Yorkshire Cup is a great idea,” added March.

“It has got a lot of publicity but the RFL need to sanction it as a proper cup if that is where we are going to go and play 17 players.

“We stripped 19 but only used 17 players because we had in our heads that it was a sanctioned game but we will see.

“Hopefully it will continue and we now get another game next week and one the week.”