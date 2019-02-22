Featherstone Rovers: Davide Longo delighted by rise in memberships

Featherstone Rovers have reported an eight per cent rise in membership sales on 2018.

Over 2,000 fans attended the club’s home opener against Batley Bulldogs while nearly 500 supporters travelled to Leigh last weekend.

Chief executive Davide Longo feels that a number of exciting recruits is one factor that has helped to generate the rise in memberships.

He said: “We are delighted by the news that there has been a significant rise in members on the back of what has been a disrupted off-season.

“This has shown the passion for this club that exists in the local area and the excitement that is there following recent player arrivals. That is something which means a lot to everyone at the club.

“We want to build on this now and ensure that we have large crowds at the LD Nutrition Stadium throughout 2019.

“If every member brought someone else along to the Halifax match then it would generate a superb atmosphere for what I’m sure will be a great fixture.

“We have now made things even easier for other supporters to attend the game, with the introduction of our new e-ticket system.

“This makes it much simpler for our hardcore supporters to point their family and friends in the right direction and bring them along to the game.”

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers Reserves defeated NCL side Featherstone Lions 44-18 in their first official pre-season outing.

Jordan Taylor was the stand-out player with two tries in an impressive win.