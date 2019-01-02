Featherstone Rovers coach Carr on his way to England

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr is on his way to England after being granted a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) by the Rugby Football League.

Carr is set to arrive in the UK during the first week of January, at the latest, and the club is hoping with his work permit sorted out he can be here in time to take charge of Featherstone’s Yorkshire Cup round one tie against Dewsbury Rams.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “It’s great news that Ryan’s GBE has been sorted.

“As a club, we couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present.”

He added: “I would like to give a personal thanks to Samantha Allen at the RFL, for getting this sorted in time for Christmas.

“Not only did it mean we can all enjoy the festivities more, but Ryan can now get over here sooner and put his stamp on the team.”

Stand-in coach Paul March explained the position with Carr: “Ryan may be here for the Dewsbury game or may not be, but he keeps giving us session plans, which we are following.

“We are in contact daily with Ryan, but once he comes the lads will lift again. The training is intense at the minute, but once the head coach gets here it will step to another level.”

Tickets for Featherstone‘s Yorkshire Cup round one match against Dewsbury Rams are on sale now and tickets for all of the pre-season matches can be bought online or in the Rovers Superstore.