Featherstone Rovers: Bussey helps Foundation to launch Onside project

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS forward Jack Bussey helped the club’s Foundation to achieve a successful launch for their Back Onside project.

Back Onside is aimed at getting men aged 35 and over from disadvantaged areas more active, through providing fitness classes and offering support to help promote healthy lifestyles and positive behavioural change over a 10-week programme.

Bussey said: “It’s great to see so many people of different backgrounds and ages coming together to work towards being healthier and more active.

“We had two people in their 70s training as hard as anyone.”

The project is part of a partnership between the Foundation, Rugby League Cares and Sport England, and is funded by the National Lottery.

Community development officer Jim Dyson said: “Our original target was to get 15 men down and we had 24 turn up, which was just fantastic.

“Back Onside is an amazing project, because it’s not just a fitness class, it’s also about challenging negative behaviour and helping men get active on regular basis.

“This ensures that when the programme ends there is an exit strategy to make sure this behavioural change continues.”

The Foundation will run four 10-week programmes in 2019 and a further four in 2020, with the aim of getting 140 people from the area active.

If you are interested and would like to sign up for the next ten week block, or want more information, please email: jim.dyson@featherstonerovers.co.uk