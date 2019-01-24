Featherstone Rovers boss takes positives and negatives on board ahead of Leeds Rhinos test

Featherstone Rovers have probably played a bit too much rugby in pre-season ahead of their final friendly clash with Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

That is the view of new head coach Ryan Carr, who took charge of Featherstone for the first time last Sunday.

His side battled for an 18-18 draw with Halifax in their penultimate pre-season contest.

Carr is still looking at the positives however, and is glad he gets one more game with his squad before they travel to Bradford Bulls on February 3.

“It is the good with the bad, we have played a lot of pre-season footy, probably a bit more than we would have liked to going into round one,” confessed Carr.

“It is probably a blessing for me, with me being here later on, to have another game to watch the boys live.”

Reserves head coach Paul March and conditioner Greg Stebbings took the reins while Carr was awaiting his visa.

Carr continued: “In saying that, I would like to give a really big shout out to Paul March and Greg Stebbings who in my absence done a fantastic job.

“They kept this club moving forward while I wasn’t able to be here so I am really thankful to them.”

Rovers are dual-reg partners with Leeds Rhinos, who were beaten 26-24 by Castleford in their latest pre-season game.

Ashton Golding, Josh Walters and Jack Ormondroyd turned out for Rovers against Halifax and Carr admitted the club are “fortunate” to have such a good relationship with the 2017 Super League champions.

He added: “We have got a really good relationship with Leeds. We are fortunate to have that.

“If the players are going to be playing here at some point in the year you don’t want them just rolling up in round one.

“So, any footy they can get with us is really good and I will give them a massive wrap. They are really good blokes, they only came in for the captain’s run ahead of Halifax.

“Ashton jumped into full-back which is a key position, they have had a great attitude and I love having them around.”