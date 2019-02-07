Featherstone Rovers add second Leeds player to ranks with Ormondroyd signing

Jack Ormondroyd has made his return to Featherstone Rovers and will be available for selection in Sunday’s home opener against Batley Bulldogs.

Ormondroyd was last contracted to the Rovers in 2016, before making a move to Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

Ormondroyd, who will be sponsored by Klöckner Pentaplast said: ”It’s good to be somewhere where I can really be part of it and get some consistency.

“My best season was my final year at Featherstone, so now I want to get back to that.”

He added: “The squad’s looking really good for this season and I’ve really enjoyed working with Ryan and going through things individually with him.

“Now I just want to get stuck in. I think we’ll do really well this season.”

The 27-year-old prop has made 76 appearances for Featherstone and is three matches away from a century of professional appearances at competitive senior level in the UK, having represented York City Knights as well as the Rovers and Rhinos.

Rovers head coach Ryan Carr said: “It’s good to have Jack here. We really love having him and he’s played a lot of footy for us.

“He’s really familiar with the club and the team, and the boys love playing with him.

“He’ll be a really good asset for us to have now and I’m looking forward to working with him more and more.”

He added: “He’s a great guy, that’s why I’m really stoked he’s going to be here on a regular basis now.

“He wants to learn and get better and then it’s also good to bring his experience from elsewhere into the group, so it goes two ways and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

Ormondroyd will join his former Leeds teammate Josh Walters at the club, after he also made a move to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Featherstone Rovers chief executive said: “Bringing these two forwards in adds to what is already a very strong squad for this season’s Championship campaign.

“They’re two players who Ryan knows well and they should be raring to go for Sunday’s home opener against Batley Bulldogs.

“We now need the supporters to fill the stands on Sunday and get behind the team to kick-start what should be a great season of action at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“The players that have come into the squad in recent weeks have brought it’s ability up to the elite level in the Championship.

“We now need to make sure that the support is in place to see them realise their potential on Sunday.”