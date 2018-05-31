Featherstone Ladies show spirit in defeat in history game

Featherstone Rovers Ladies produced a spirited effort despite a 46-22 defeat when they made history by opening up the 2018 Summer Bash at Blackpool.

Rovers took on Bradford Bulls in the first Women’s Super League game to be played as part of the Summer Bash.

It was a repeat of last year’s Grand Final and once again the Bulls opened up a big lead, although Featherstone hit back strongly after half-time and scored four tries.

Rovers left themselves with too much to do after trailing 34-0 at the break. But they were a different side in the second half once they put their first points on the board with Kayleigh Bulman going over in the corner.

Brogan Churm added a second try and Grace Hepton’s conversion made it 34-10.

Another Bulls try made sure there was to be no unlikely comeback victory, but Rovers kept going and were rewarded with two more tries from Chelsea Senior and Churm, converted by Hepton and Andrea Dobson.