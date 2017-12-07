Featherstone host York in pre-season game

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will host League One York City Knights in a pre-season game at LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday, January 21 (3pm).

Rovers also have warm-up matches at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day and at home to Halifax on Sunday, January 14, and Leeds Rhinos on Friday, January 26.

Featherstone will announce ticket prices for all their pre-season games tomorrow (Friday).

Discounted member-only bundle packages will be available.

For more information contact the club on 01977-702386 during normal office hours.