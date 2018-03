FEATHERSTONE’S Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against North Wales Crusaders will now take place at LD Nutrition Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The fixture has been reversed following today’s postponement at Wrexham’s Queensbury Stadium.

The Queensway Stadium is unavailable during mid-week and both clubs want to have the match played in the next 48 hours.

Admission at the turnstiles will be £10 adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.

Tickets cannot be purchased in advanced.