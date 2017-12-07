Featherstone express ‘dissatisfaction’ to RFL after losing appeal over ‘crowd disorder’ fine

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have expressed ‘dissatisfaction’ to the Rugby Football League after losing their appeal against a four-figure fine following an investigation into ‘crowd disorder’ at a home Kingstone Press Championship game against Hull Kingston Rovers last season.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We have written to the Rugby Football League to express our dissatisfaction at the decision handed down to us, despite our appeal.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise Featherstone Rovers supporters. The conclusion of this investigation confirmed our fans had no involvement in any of the incidents which sadly took place that day.”